Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,677 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $92,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $238,792,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,982 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,500.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.45. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

