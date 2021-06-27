Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331,374 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of NetEase worth $106,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $457,805,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of NetEase by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 3,940,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $106.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.03. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.93 and a 1 year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $32.17 EPS. Analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

