Credit Suisse AG Sells 33,931 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,931 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $98,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARWR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

ARWR opened at $90.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.90. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.41 and a beta of 1.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

