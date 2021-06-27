Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1,088.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 231.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 105,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 73,358 shares during the period. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.