CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $5.05 Average PT from Analysts

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE CRH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.25. 422,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,073. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.03. CRH has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 46.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of CRH by 6.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

