Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 15th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,670. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.60 and a one year high of C$18.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.14.

CRR.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.61.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

