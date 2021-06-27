Crust (CRU) Trading Down 25.1% This Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 27th. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007667 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015474 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.96 or 0.01328930 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

