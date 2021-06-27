CSX Stock to Split on Tuesday, June 29th (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $95.91 on Friday. CSX has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CSX will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.68.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,709,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,279,000 after acquiring an additional 177,068 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in CSX by 9.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,781,000 after purchasing an additional 890,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $666,341,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

