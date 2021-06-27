CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,812,000 after buying an additional 239,532 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,978,000 after buying an additional 1,446,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,071,000 after purchasing an additional 463,208 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in CubeSmart by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,735 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $47.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on CUBE. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

