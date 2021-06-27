Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

CUBI stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $30,333.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,842. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

