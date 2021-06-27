CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 163.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,965 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of CyrusOne worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $72.71 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 196.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

