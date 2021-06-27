Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $167.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

DRI stock opened at $144.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.90. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

