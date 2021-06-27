Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after purchasing an additional 672,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,719,000 after buying an additional 353,062 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,727,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,624,000 after buying an additional 185,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $97,989,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

NYSE DAR opened at $65.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.06. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.