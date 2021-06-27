David S. Thomson Sells 30,000 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David S. Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $345,600.00.

DTIL opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.70. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 23.9% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 87.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

