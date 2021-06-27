Debra Zukonik Buys 3,650 Shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Stock

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Director Debra Zukonik purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BFIN opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75. BankFinancial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). BankFinancial had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

