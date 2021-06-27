Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Trading Up 1.7%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02). Approximately 1,547,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,879,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of £16.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93.

Deepmatter Group Company Profile (LON:DMTR)

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Deepmatter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deepmatter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.