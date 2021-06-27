Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.05 Billion

Brokerages predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post $10.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.30 billion and the highest is $10.49 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $7.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $39.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.52 billion to $39.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $43.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.39 billion to $45.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $349.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,605,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,636. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.01. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $148.19 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

