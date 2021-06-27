Desjardins Raises The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Price Target to C$4.25

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VLNCF. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on The Valens from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Valens from C$3.75 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised The Valens from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS VLNCF opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The Valens has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

