Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

DM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Desktop Metal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

DM stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

