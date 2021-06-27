Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 165,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,213,046 shares.The stock last traded at $13.27 and had previously closed at $13.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.