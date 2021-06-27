Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Brokerages predict that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will report sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the highest is $2.52 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $394.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 483.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $9.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $10.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.68.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 236.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 51.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after buying an additional 3,725,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after buying an additional 9,069,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.76. 10,966,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,023,174. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

