DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 573.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 201,509 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth $13,978,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth $957,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in DHT by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

