Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,550 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,574 ($46.69).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,484 ($45.52) on Thursday. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The company has a market cap of £81.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,360.28.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Also, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders acquired 270 shares of company stock worth $854,288 in the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

