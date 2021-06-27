Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Sells $681,910.65 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 18,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $681,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $518,562.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $37.49 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

