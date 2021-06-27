Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271,546 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBD opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

