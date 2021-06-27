DigitalBits (XDB) One Day Volume Tops $582,525.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 27th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $19.53 million and approximately $582,525.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.11 or 0.00367292 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003079 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015805 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.58 or 0.00961259 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,911,910 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

