Dillard’s, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend payment by 76.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dillard’s has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

NYSE DDS opened at $183.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $193.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $1,326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,361 shares in the company, valued at $16,763,050.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

