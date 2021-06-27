Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Donaldson worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Donaldson stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $65.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

