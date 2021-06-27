Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$8.08 and a 52-week high of C$9.49.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$65.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$63.00 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.