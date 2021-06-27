DSM Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,232,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,154,000 after buying an additional 151,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $269.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $184.70 and a 52-week high of $269.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

