DSM Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Endava worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Endava by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Endava by 6.2% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Endava by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 3.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Endava by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAVA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

DAVA opened at $114.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 144.91, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.85. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $117.97.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

