DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 177,910 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,910 shares during the period. Burlington Stores accounts for approximately 1.8% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Burlington Stores worth $164,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,970,000 after acquiring an additional 68,727 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,125,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

NYSE:BURL opened at $326.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.46 and a 52 week high of $339.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.76) EPS. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

