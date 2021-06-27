DTE Energy (DTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.085 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

DTE Energy has raised its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DTE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 61.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

DTE stock opened at $131.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.08. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.79.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

