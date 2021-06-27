Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 5,314 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $143,190,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 4,634.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,181,000 after buying an additional 180,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after buying an additional 110,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $219.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $151.50 and a 12-month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

