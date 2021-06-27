Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 400.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,923 shares of company stock worth $1,721,625 over the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HLI opened at $80.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.04. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $81.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

