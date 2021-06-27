Duality Advisers LP Makes New $977,000 Investment in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,604 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INDB. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Independent Bank stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

