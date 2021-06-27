Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will announce sales of $5.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.79 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $5.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $25.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.83 billion to $25.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.75 billion to $26.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.72. 3,236,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,876,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

