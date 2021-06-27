Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 61,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KL has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $39.79 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.14.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

