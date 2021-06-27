Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 600.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $289.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.56. The stock has a market cap of $340.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.33 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

