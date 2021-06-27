Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $2.83 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 115.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

