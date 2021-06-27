Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

CHRW stock opened at $95.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.95 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.