Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $2.16 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Crown by 13.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Crown by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Crown by 4.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown by 23.9% during the first quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown by 172.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of CCK opened at $102.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.81. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

