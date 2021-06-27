Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $202.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will announce sales of $202.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.70 million and the highest is $203.10 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $155.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $894.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $887.90 million to $899.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,852 shares of company stock worth $9,769,836 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.68. 1,420,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,420. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $59.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

