DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.95 ($58.77).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €51.48 ($60.56) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €47.97.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

