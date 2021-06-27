Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.82

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 15711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EC. Bank of America raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.0932 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.7% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 49,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 9.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.