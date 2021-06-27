Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.82

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 15711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EC. Bank of America raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.7% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 49,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 9.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Ecopetrol Company Profile (NYSE:EC)
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.
