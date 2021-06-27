Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will announce $3.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 billion. Edison International posted sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $14.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

NYSE EIX traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 63.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.