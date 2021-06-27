Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-0.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.80 million-40.80 million.

EDUC stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $40.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

