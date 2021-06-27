Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,567 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,090,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 108,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.