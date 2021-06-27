Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0062

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $110.75 million and $220,485.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,875,948,115 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

