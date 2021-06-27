Elemental Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,766,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,974,000. Akoustis Technologies makes up about 14.2% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Elemental Capital Partners LLC owned 3.51% of Akoustis Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 831,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. 1,151,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,895. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $549.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

